May 12, 2017 8:18 pm

FBI director candidates include ex-NYC top cop who championed ‘stop-and-frisk’

By Steve Holland and Yasmeen Abtaleb Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump says he was going to fire FBI director James Comey regardless of any recommendation to do so. As Jackson Proskow reports, those statements contradict the official explanation from the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering 11 people to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, according to a White House official, and the Department of Justice will begin interviewing people on Friday or during the weekend.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing that Trump would fill the job “as soon as he finds a candidate that fits the qualities that he feels are necessary to lead the FBI.” The pick will be under intense scrutiny since Comey was fired while leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Here are the 11 people under consideration:

Ray Kelly

In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly listens after a round table discussion on gun control at Girard College in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Kelly was New York City’s police commissioner longer than any other person. Although the city saw historic drops in crime under his leadership, there is some controversy over his use of stop-and-frisk, an anti-crime tactic in which police stop, question and search pedestrians for weapons or contraband. Trump has praised that method.

Mike Rogers

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this June 6, 2013 file photo.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

The former FBI agent was a congressman from Michigan until 2015 and served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Rogers also briefly advised Trump’s transition team on national security issues.

Alice Fisher

In this Jan. 3, 2006, file photo, then-Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division Alice Fisher briefs reporters at the Justice Department in Washington.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Fisher was an assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice under former President George W. Bush. She currently works at the law firm Latham & Watkins.

Trey Gowdy

In this March 20, 2017, file photo, House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., questions then-FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers as they testify on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Gowdy is a House representative from South Carolina and a former federal prosecutor. He led a two-year special congressional committee investigation that accused former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s State Department of failing to protect four Americans killed in a 2012 attack in Libya.

John Cornyn

In this March 21, 2017, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The Republican senator from Texas is the Senate’s second-ranking member. He previously was Texas attorney general.

Paul Abbate

In this March 15, 2017, file photo, assistant FBI director Paul Abbate, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Abbate has long worked in the FBI and currently serves as the executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch. Before that, he was the assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office.

Michael Garcia

In this June 1, 2016, file photo, New York Court of Appeals Associate Judge Michael J, Garcia, listen to oral arguments on whether criminal defendants should be allowed to use allegations made in civil rights lawsuits against police witnesses to question their credibility during cross-examination at the Court of Appeals in Albany, N.Y.

AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File

The former New York prosecutor currently serves as an associate judge on the New York Court of Appeals.

John Suthers

In this Nov. 29, 2015, file photo, Colorado Springs, Colo., Mayor John Suthers talks to a reporter as police investigators gather evidence near the scene of Friday\’s shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Suthers is the former Colorado attorney general and the current mayor of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also was the executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Michael Luttig

Luttig, a former Justice Department lawyer and appellate court judge, has served as executive vice president and general counsel of Boeing since 2006.

Larry Thompson

Thompson was U.S. deputy attorney general from 2001 to 2003 under Bush. He also served as senior vice president for government affairs and general counsel for PepsiCo.

Andrew McCabe

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 11, 2017, while testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on major threats facing the U.S.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

McCabe became acting director of the FBI this week following Trump’s abrupt firing of Comey.

