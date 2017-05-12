Deconstruction and sell-off of the old Mosaic Stadium to begin soon

As the opening of the new Mosaic Stadium approaches, the days for the old stadium are numbered. The City of Regina has put out the call for general contractors to apply for the job of handling the deconstruction of the old Mosaic Stadium.

Jamie Hanson, City of Regina facilities and engineering manager, said they hope to have a construction manager on board by the end of June, with deconstruction beginning in early September.

“We anticipate the structure above grade will be down and cleaned up by the end of the year, and there’ll be some spring clean up next year to prepare the site for the next phase,” he explained.

Hanson said further details of that development, the new Taylor Field Neighbourhood, will be finalized once the stadium is torn down.

The goal is to have as little as possible wind up in landfill. That means many of the assets associated with the stadium will be sold off.

Hanson says it is still being determined whether the public will be able to buy pieces of the stadium.

“It could be a bit of both. We hope to attract as many interested parties as we can for that process,” he explained.

“We will have more to share in the coming weeks.”

The new Mosaic Stadium officially opens on Saturday, May 27 with the Regina Rocks Mosaic Stadium concert, (delete comma) featuring Bryan Adams, Our Lady Peace and Johnny Reid.