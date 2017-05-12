Edmonton missing man
May 12, 2017 6:42 pm

Police search for missing man in southwest Edmonton ravine

By Online Journalist  Global News

A parking lot off 23 Avenue near the Smith Crossing bridge in southwest Edmonton's Whitemud Ravine was blocked off by EPS tape early Friday morning. May 12, 2017.

Geoff Stickle, Global News
Edmonton police were leading a search operation in southwest Edmonton’s Whitemud Ravine on Friday morning.

The search in the Mactaggart Sanctuary area, which got underway at 9 a.m., is for a man that went missing on Thursday, police said.

Police believe 46-year-old Michael Webb was in the area of 119 Street and 23 Avenue, near the Smith’s Crossing hiking trails, at around 8 a.m.

A parking lot just off 23 Avenue near the Smith Crossing bridge was blocked off by police early Friday morning. A vehicle inside the gravel lot was taped off, and an Edmonton Police Service bus was brought in to serve as a command post.

Police said Webb’s disappearance is considered to be out of character, although there are no indications to suggest foul play.

Webb is described as 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds and bald. He may be wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and brown suede shoes.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

Michael Webb, 46, was believed to be in the area of 119 Street and 23 Avenue at around 8 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Courtesy, Edmonton police
A parking lot off 23 Avenue near the Smith Crossing bridge in southwest Edmonton’s Whitemud Ravine was blocked off by EPS tape early Friday morning. May 12, 2017.

Global News

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.
Global News