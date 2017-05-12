Police search for missing man in southwest Edmonton ravine

Edmonton police were leading a search operation in southwest Edmonton’s Whitemud Ravine on Friday morning.

The search in the Mactaggart Sanctuary area, which got underway at 9 a.m., is for a man that went missing on Thursday, police said.

Police believe 46-year-old Michael Webb was in the area of 119 Street and 23 Avenue, near the Smith’s Crossing hiking trails, at around 8 a.m.

A parking lot just off 23 Avenue near the Smith Crossing bridge was blocked off by police early Friday morning. A vehicle inside the gravel lot was taped off, and an Edmonton Police Service bus was brought in to serve as a command post.

Police said Webb’s disappearance is considered to be out of character, although there are no indications to suggest foul play.

Webb is described as 5’7″ tall, 200 pounds and bald. He may be wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and brown suede shoes.

Anyone with information about Webb’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News.