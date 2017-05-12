Okanagan forecast

Friday, May 12, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

An upper low will dominate the weather pattern this weekend and early next week. When we see this type of an upper formation at this time of year, it usually is a sign that we will see a bit of everything with near or below average daytime highs.

Expect sun, clouds and a slight chance of showers over the next few days with temps in the mid-teens to low twenties.

Because this upper low will stall over the region, not much change is in the forecast for the next several days.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 13 to 20C

~ Duane/Wesla