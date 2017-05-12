Hamilton Police release photo of gun seized in Holly Avenue shooting

Hamilton police have released a photo of one of two guns that officers seized in Tuesday’s shooting on Holly Avenue.

A post on Hamilton Police’s Facebook page reads, “This is one of two firearms that have been seized as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting on Holly Avenue in #Hamilton recently. Criminals illegally obtain and use these kinds of firearms in crimes are dangerous and clearly do not care about our community.”

The post by Constable Steve Welton, Hamilton Police media relations officer, asks local residents to “take action” if they know people who are “engaging in violent crimes or in possession of illegal firearms/weapons.”

READ MORE: 2 teens charged after 1 shot, at least 2 injured in violent Hamilton home invasion: police

Welton does not indicate if the gun in the picture was fired in Tuesday’s shooting that sent four people to hospital, including a man who was shot.

Police have charged Skylon Johnson, 18, and a boy, 15, with numerous charges, including aggravated assault, break and enter, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Police are still looking for three other men.