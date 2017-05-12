Edmonton police officer injured in chain-reaction crash

An Edmonton police officer was taken to hospital after he was struck by an EPS cruiser in a chain-reaction crash while investigating an incident on the north side on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a disturbance in the area of 58 Street and 118 Avenue at around 1:40 p.m.

While officers were standing near their parked cruisers, a minivan heading east struck one of the police vehicles, sending the other police cars into one of the officers.

The officer was taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the minivan was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is now investigating.

Police said 118 Avenue between 57 Street and 62 Street will be closed until further notice.