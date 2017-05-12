Former Alberta PC Party organizer Alan Hallman to face assault trial in August

A former Alberta PC Party organizer charged in an altercation at the party’s leadership convention will go to trial this summer.

Alan Hallman has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.

Police were called to the Telus Convention Centre on March 17 for reports of a scuffle.

“Mr. Hallman has elected to take his case to trial because he feels strongly that he is not guilty of assault,” Hallman’s lawyer Dale Fedorchuk said in a statement Friday. “He maintains that he was shoved repeatedly as he was escorted out of the building and he responded defensively to those assaults.”

Hallman had been suspended from the PC Party in January after he allegedly made comments about party members on social media.

The two-day trial is slated to begin Aug. 28.