Former Alberta PC Party organizer Alan Hallman to face assault trial in August
A former Alberta PC Party organizer charged in an altercation at the party’s leadership convention will go to trial this summer.
Alan Hallman has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault.
Police were called to the Telus Convention Centre on March 17 for reports of a scuffle.
READ MORE: Suspended PC campaign manager Alan Hallman charged with assault
“Mr. Hallman has elected to take his case to trial because he feels strongly that he is not guilty of assault,” Hallman’s lawyer Dale Fedorchuk said in a statement Friday. “He maintains that he was shoved repeatedly as he was escorted out of the building and he responded defensively to those assaults.”
READ MORE: Former PC campaign manager Alan Hallman to plead not guilty to assault: lawyer
Hallman had been suspended from the PC Party in January after he allegedly made comments about party members on social media.
The two-day trial is slated to begin Aug. 28.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.