‘I think I might become a serial killer’: Hannah Leflar’s killer

New Facebook messages reveal Hannah Leflar’s killer talked about becoming a “serial killer”.

On the stand Friday, a friend of Leflar’s killer – who cannot be named – sobbed as she read aloud some of the Facebook messages exchanged between her and the youth.

The messages were sent about four months before Leflar’s death.

In Facebook messages between the two, the youth told the friend “I think I might become a serial killer,” to which the friend responded “F— off,” and then joking about prison.

“I think I want to kill Hannah… I have it all planned out,” he wrote.

The conversation goes on to show the friend wanting to beat up Leflar, and would “smash her face” into the ground for her friends.

The witness, 19, said she didn’t mean any of her comments and it was never her intention to hurt Leflar.

“I was 16-years-old, I talked a lot of smack. I would never do anything,” she said, sobbing.

Court also heard the youth wanted to smash Leflar’s teeth because she always talked about having nice teeth.

“She’s a rich kid. Get rid of some of her teeth, she won’t say much,” he wrote to the friend.

The youth also wrote he wanted someone to throw a shovel at Leflar so she would die. The friend responded with “that’s too far,” and it’s “line-crossing.”

The friend told the courtroom she didn’t know Leflar personally, but knew of her because the youth was dating her.

She spoke of the youth’s obsession about Leflar that he loved and missed her but also wanted to “hurt her.”

The defence played a video of a police interview with the witness after Leflar’s death.

She had told investigators that her conversations with the youth were mostly in person, contrary to Friday’s testimony on the stand where she said they mostly talked online.

The crown has wrapped up their case. Next week resumes with witnesses from the defence.

The crown is seeking an adult sentence for the youth. It comes with an automatic life sentence of 25 years with no chance of parole for ten years.