College Street Bar sold after sexual assault allegations

Months after the owner and an employee of the College Street Bar were charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement, the City of Toronto says the establishment was sold late last month.

“The College Street Bar was sold on April 28th,” spokesperson Tammy Robbinson told Global News in an email statement Friday, adding the sale hasn’t closed yet.

The news comes after the Toronto Licensing Tribunal extended a voluntary closure order of the business, located near Bathurst and College streets, that was initially put in place as of Feb. 1.

READ MORE: College Street Bar ordered closed by City of Toronto amid sexual assault allegations

Among the conditions, the owner was asked to ensure the property was closed, that the owner and employee do not enter the property and that a sign be put on the property saying the bar is closed.

Toronto police previously said a 24-year-old woman was given illegal drugs and alcohol, sexually assaulted and forcibly confined inside the bar on the evening of Dec. 14 and the early hours of Dec. 15.

READ MORE: Toronto bar’s licence under review after owner, employee charged with sexual assault

Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 31, and Gavin MacMillan, 41, were each charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault in mid-December.

The men were subsequently released on bail.

With files from Adam Miller and Catherine McDonald