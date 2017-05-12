Saint John police investigating after vandals trash vacant home

The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a serious case of vandalism at a vacant east side house.

Carol Hamilton and her husband Raymond have been renovating their former residence with plans to sell this week. But those plans have been changed, at least temporarily, after police say vandals got into the house Wednesday night causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“Walls had been smashed, holes punched in the walls, windows were broken, all the doors in the residence were smashed and there some damage was done to the outside deck as well,” said Saint John Police spokesperson Sgt. Chuck Breen.

READ MORE: Vandals trash N.B. home under construction, RCMP investigating

The Hamiltons are now left scratching their heads, asking the most obvious question of why.

“Why would somebody be so cruel?,” Carol Hamilton asked. “To me this is rage because the damage itself is so harsh.”

It’s a crime the police are taking very seriously.

“It’s a travesty,” Breen said. “These people had piled thousands of dollars into renovating this residence.”

The Hamiltons did not have insurance on the house because it was vacant but they say they still have to fix it up.

“We’re indebted,” Hamilton explained. “We still carry the mortgage so we need to. We’re at the age where it’s time to slow down and have a better life, but after this it’s going to be struggle.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate homes, vehicles and 30 bus shelters vandalized

Police are hoping someone steps forward with information so those responsible can be brought to justice.