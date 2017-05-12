Craigslist job ad attracts dog lovers with ‘free’ rent offer

A job posting on Craigslist has garnered the attention of Vancouverites seeking pet-friendly accommodation.

“I’m surprised to get such interest in this position, but I guess free rent in Vancouver is one of a kind,” Kirsty MacGregor said.

MacGregor is the owner of Canine Adventure Den and the ad’s original poster. Her 24-hour boarding business is in need of a dog handler who can work the graveyard shift.

In return for that, she’s offering free rent in their upstairs suite.

“We have a lot of police, nurses, doctors, or people who do a lot of shift work who wanted us to be more flexible with our time,” MacGregor said.

She says a lot of these clients come drop off their pets between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The price of accommodation comes out of the worker’s pay. The worker is then left with $800 with the opportunity to work extra shifts.

Graveyard shift workers are allowed to bring their dogs to work, which is something that’s hard to come by in Vancouver.

What is also hard to come by in this city is pet-friendly housing. MacGregor’s proposal hopes to give one pet owner a break.

“I have four dogs myself and I have to find homes that are just going to be demolished so that landlords don’t mind dogs. The further out you go the easier it is. I don’t think that that’s the way it should be.”

MacGregor says she’s already received quite a few applications.