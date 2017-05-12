Canada
May 12, 2017 3:19 pm

Police probing serious crash in Stoney Creek

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is investigating a crash in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police are investigating a serious crash on Centennial Parkway North in Stoney Creek.

Police say two vehicles collided in the area of Centennial and South Service Road just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

There are no details on injuries at this point.

The road was closed in that area for a few hours, but some lanes have been opened to traffic.

The Centennial ramps to and from the Niagara-bound QEW have also re-opened.

 

