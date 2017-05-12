Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, May 12

Happy Friday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 12.



Secret Liberal cabinet documents reveal hydro prices will soar after 4 years

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, gives us her thoughts.



Nutritionists say vegan diets for kids could be hazardous to their health

Would you feed your child a vegan diet? Is it a wise thing for parents to do? Ciara Foy, a holistic registered nutritionist based in Toronto, gives her opinion on it.



Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.



1. Wild week in Washington! Comey fired, Spicer hides in bushes, Trump now tweeting that he thinks there are secret tapes…. and threatening to stop press briefings.

2. Floods start to subside, but questions remain: Should we build in flood zones? And should we compensate people for their loss?

3. It’s mother’s day! We spend more on moms than dads, but are still getting the gifts wrong. What do you want this Mother’s day?



Panelists:

Anne Lagace Dowson, Journalist and Pundit

Journalist and Pundit Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group

Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

The 10th Annual Science Rendezvous is this Saturday, May 13!

Looking for something to do this Mother’s day weekend? Look no further: Katie Miller, Executive Director of Science Rendezvous, tells us all about the 10th Annual Science Rendezvous and what to expect this year.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.