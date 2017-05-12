Inmate dies at Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

An inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon has died.

Correctional Service Canada officials said Michael David MacDonald died on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Inquest starts into Kinew James death at Saskatoon Regional Psychiatric Centre

MacDonald, 69, was found unresponsive in his cell and could not be resuscitated.

His family has been notified.

MacDonald had been serving a 15 year sentence since Sept. 8, 2004 for sexual assault, incest, counselling to commit an indictable offence and assault using force.

READ MORE: Custody death sparks call for changes in Saskatchewan detention procedures

Police and the coroner’s office has been notified.

Correctional Service Canada will be reviewing the circumstances of MacDonald’s death.