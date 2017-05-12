Hamilton cracking down on illegal parking, trespassing near Webster Falls, Spencer Gorge

Visitors to some of Hamilton’s most popular waterfalls are on notice this weekend.

The city of Hamilton warns that it will be stepping up parking enforcement in the area of Spencer Gorge and Webster Falls, and in all neighbourhoods around popular waterfalls.

The proactive enforcement will continue on weekends and holidays in response to parking and traffic complaints, especially in the Greensville area.

A shuttle service will also be launched this weekend from Mizener’s Antiques and Fleamarket on Highway 5 to Spencer Gorge/Webster Falls where residents have complained about trespassers.

They’ve come forward with stories in recent weeks of people urinating on their lawns, changing diapers on their patio furniture and destroying rare and sensitive plants.