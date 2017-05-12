COMMENTARY: New day, new White House crisis?

The rumbles emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are painting a picture of a White House in disarray.

Media spokespersons attempt to stay abreast of developments, fail to do so and find themselves challenged by reporters who appear to know more about the most recent oval office direction changes than press secretaries.

It’s difficult to not feel at least somewhat sorry for Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders attempts to control messaging when their boss upends them with an impromptu tweet.

The word is President Trump provided Spicer, Huckabee Sanders, et al. only an hour’s early warning before his decision to sack FBI Director James Comey took effect. Mr. Trump, unhappy at his staff’s handling of Comey’s firing, subjected them to a tirade of criticism.

Trump added national security advisor H.R. McMaster to the list of senior staff berated with others present.

Comey was spared personal vitriol but not public embarrassment as the FBI director learned of his dismissal by televised news accounts while addressing Bureau staff in Los Angeles.

The very next day a photo of a beaming U.S. president in the company of the Russian foreign affairs minister and ambassador to Washington appeared in broadcast and print media, doing little to dispel repeat accusations of a relationship between the Trump election campaign team and the Kremlin.

Certainly Mr. Trump’s supporters accuse media of a series of orchestrated ambush attacks as payback for his repeat accusation mainstream media resort to “fake news” about both the president and the administration.

On Saturday’s program I’ll be speaking with the Washington Bureau Chief for Al Jazeera about the impact of the 45th president of the United States on its consumers in the Middle East and elsewhere. Then we’ll open the phone lines for your assessment of whether president Trump is steering a coherent course for the world’s most powerful nation, or whether there’s a growing sense of unease about the man who committed repeatedly to “make America great again.”

Roy Green is the host of The Roy Green Show and a commentator for Global News.