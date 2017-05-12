Driver pleads guilty in drunk-driving crash that killed London Free Press carrier

A sentencing date has been set for a 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunk driving crash.

Jinghao Zhou, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty on Friday to impaired driving causing death in connection with a collision last November that claimed the life of 60-year-old Gloria Chivers.

The London Free Press carrier died following the head-on crash near Richmond Street and Sunningdale Road West.

While Zhou showed little emotion in court, defence lawyer Jim Dean noted that he is remorseful.

“The facts as read in today show he was apologetic and remorseful from the outset. I think that’s more of we’re dealing with cultural issues as well, I think that’s some of what you’re seeing,” Dean told reporters outside the courthouse.

“Certainly not any lack of remorse, just facing what he’s got to deal with and doing the right thing which is accepting responsibility.”

The agreed-upon statement of facts show that at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, Zhou was driving a rented 2017 Dodge Durango and ran a red light, hitting Chivers’ 2005 Pontiac Sunfire – which was stopped at the red light in the left-hand turn lane.

It is estimated Zhou was travelling 188 km/hr at the time of the collision, with the Sunfire coming to rest 91.3 metres from the point of impact and the Durango 188.8 metres away.

Zhou was extricated from the vehicle but not injured. A witness and an emergency responder smelled alcohol on his breath and noted he had slurred speech and bloodshot, glossy eyes.

At around 4:30 a.m., the coroner attended the scene and pronounced Chivers dead. Roughly an hour later, Zhou submitted to a breath test and blew 0.199; a second test soon after resulted in 0.184, more than double the legal limit of .08.

“From the moment in the hospital that he learned of Ms. Chivers’ death, he was remorseful, expressed his sincere apologies,” said Dean, who noted that this was an early guilty plea. “From the moment that I first met him, he’s bee apologetic, has wanted to take responsibility.”

During an appearance at the London courthouse, Zhou also pleaded guilty to charges related to using a fraudulent passport to get into the country.

He arrived in Canada in Vancouver on Aug. 22, 2013, and attended Brock University in St. Catharines for a month. He dropped out and applied to King’s University in London and was accepted but was required to take ESL courses. He failed at Fanshawe College, enrolled in the London Language Institute, but did not attend or take any tests. He then started a business — a fish and tackle shop — which closed in September 2016.

Zhou then met a contact in an internet chat group and paid him $17,500 for a work permit. The e-application was granted but documents were falsified to say he graduated from Seneca College in International Business.

“He was just trying to make a life for himself,” said Dean. “Unfortunately, he chose very wrong paths to do it and he’s now accepted that and taken responsibility.”

Zhou’s parents were in the courtroom Friday morning and have been in Canada since his arrest.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for June 22, 2017.

— With files from Travis Dolynny.