Winnipeg infrastructure head no longer running public works

WINNIPEG — Lester Deane is no longer in charge of public works.

In the letter sent to notify city councillors this morning, Dave Wardrop, Transportation Officer, said “I am writing to inform you that Lester Deane will no longer be serving as the Director of Public Works for the City of Winnipeg.”

It adds Jim Berezowsky, manager of streets maintenance, will be serving as Acting Director of Public Works until further notice.

Deane has been employed with the city for 14 years.

Global News has requested additional information on Deane’s status as an employee with the city.

More to come