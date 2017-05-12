Teen arrested after threats made against southern Alberta high school

Okotoks RCMP have arrested a teen after threats were made against a local high school.

In a news release, police said they were called just after 8 a.m. on Friday for reports a youth in the town had published a post on a social media site suggesting they were planning a violent act at Holy Trinity Academy.

Staff notified parents that the school would be closed for the day and lockdown procedures were put in place as a precaution for students who had already arrived at school.

Officers worked with the administration and staff to find the youth who had made the threats.

RCMP said the suspect was arrested at home without incident. No charges had been laid as of Friday morning.

Because the suspect is under 18, their name cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. RCMP said they will also not be releasing the gender of the suspect.

RCMP said no other suspects are being sought.

Okotoks, Alta., is located about 20 kilometres south of Calgary.