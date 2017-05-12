Canada
May 12, 2017 1:11 pm

Trenton military member charged with sex assault

By Paulina Wu Global News

Military Police stock photos taken in Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden, Ontario on April 21, 2017.

Aviator Rachael Allen/CFB Borden Imagery
A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force in Trenton, Ontario has been charged with three offences punishable under the National Defence Act, according to a news release issued by military police.

Sergeant Raymond Euper of 8 Wing faces the following charges:

  • one count of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act
  • two counts of Abuse of subordinates, punishable under section 95 of the National Defence Act
  • two counts of Conduct to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline, punishable under section 129 of the National Defence Act.

“This case was initiated following a victim complaint, and these charges reflect the ongoing commitment of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service to bring offenders to justice,” says Canadian Forces National Investigation Service’s Lieutenant-Colonel Francis Bolduc. “We encourage any victim or witness of inappropriate sexual behaviour to come forward to the Military Police to report the incident.”

The charges have not been tested in court, and a date and location for a possible court martial have yet to be determined.

 

 

