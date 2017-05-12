Winnipeg police arrest 2nd suspect in Donald Street drive-by shooting
WINNiPEG — Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in a drive-by shooting that killed an Alberta man.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.
On Nov. 26, 2016 a double shooting took place on Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue. Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
One of the victims died, who was later identified as 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh from Edmonton, Alta. The second victim was upgraded to stable condition.
In January a 23-year-old woman was charged in relation to the shooting.
