May 12, 2017 12:17 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 12:19 pm

Winnipeg police arrest 2nd suspect in Donald Street drive-by shooting

WINNiPEG — Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in a drive-by shooting that killed an Alberta man.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

On Nov. 26, 2016 a double shooting took place on Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue. Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

One of the victims died, who was later identified as 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh from Edmonton, Alta. The second victim was upgraded to stable condition.

READ: Winnipeg police look for witnesses in drive-by shooting that killed Alberta man

In January a 23-year-old woman was charged in relation to the shooting.

 

