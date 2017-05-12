Casey Hiscoe to be sentenced in 2015 fatal North Vancouver kidnapping case

One of the men who pleaded guilty in connection with a 2015 high-profile kidnapping and homicide case in North Vancouver is expected to be sentenced in Supreme Court today.

Casey Hiscoe, who was 21 years old at the time of the crime, was charged with kidnapping and indignity to a human body.

On Sept. 29, 2015, a body was found in a car in an area near Wellington Drive in North Vancouver. Police were responding to reports of an alleged kidnapping and eventually found the victim deceased.

Investigators at the time believed it was a targeted attack, and a source told Global News it was a kidnapping that went awry.

The victim, now identified as Peng Sun — a Chinese national studying in Canada — was being held for a $200,000 ransom but when the money was procured, it allegedly wasn’t enough. The source says he then tried to escape, but was killed in the process.

WATCH: Oct. 2015: Nadia Stewart has details from the courtroom

Tian Yi Eddie Zhang was charged with first-degree murder, along with kidnapping and indignity to a body. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, unlawful confinement and extortion in early February 2017.

Zhang was sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter and seven years for unlawful confinement and extortion on Feb. 21. Zhang is one of the four people who were originally implicated in the case.

Twenty-year-old Dyllan Green and 18-year-old Jacob Gorelik have been charged with indignity to a human body. Charges against Green and Gorelik have now been stayed.

Hiscoe, who was the only one of the four with any previous criminal history, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully confine and accessory after the fact to murder.

Crown is asking for years minus credit for 479 days already served.

Crown concludes submissions im Hiscoe sentencing saying 7 yr term is 'fit, fair & appropriate'. Court recess until Hiscoe's lawyer speaks. — Jill Bennett (@jillreports) May 12, 2017

~ with files from Yuliya Talmazan.