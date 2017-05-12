One injured in early morning Prince Albert, Sask. fire

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in Prince Albert, Sask.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire in the 1900-block of 1st Avenue West at around 3:50 a.m. CT on Friday.

Arriving crews entered a suite and quickly put out the fire.

One person found inside the suite was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and further assessment. There is no word on their current condition.

The fire was contained to the suite but there was smoke and water damage to the adjoining suites. There is no damage estimate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.