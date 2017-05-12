Melissa McCarthy takes Sean Spicer podium for a spin in New York City

New Yorkers got a nice surprise on Friday morning when several Manhattanites caught a glimpse of actor Melissa McCarthy, fully dressed as Donald Trump‘s press secretary Sean Spicer, driving through the streets on a podium with wheels.

McCarthy was clearly filming a skit for an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode, but it’s unclear exactly what was going on or what she was saying. As Spicer, she navigated through midtown traffic on her podium, yelling at people and cars to get out of the way.

The comedic actor has appeared on SNL as Spicer before, drawing big laughs; naturally, crowds gathered to watch her in action and snap photos and video.

McCarthy will be hosting SNL on May 13, and the episode will be broadcast live.

Some people captured McCarthy as Spicer on their phones. She can be heard yelling “Come on!” at the cars around her.

Just watched @melissamccarthy as Sean Spicer film a scene for SNL in front of my office pic.twitter.com/rv784x674H — Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) May 12, 2017

Melissa McCarthy has the Sean Spicer podium on 58th Street right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/RO6GJExpkA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

"COME ON!": Melissa McCarthy, imitating Sean Spicer, takes on the crowded streets of NYC on motorized podium. https://t.co/adLcmQnTQW pic.twitter.com/bfAExWL8na — ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2017

The real Sean Spicer has been largely absent from the recent controversy in the White House, as President Donald Trump faces immense scrutiny for firing FBI Director James Comey.

The White House says his absence from Wednesday and Thursday press conferences is due to previously scheduled Navy Reserve duties. According to CNN, there is internal speculation that Spicer might actually be gone for good, but nothing has been confirmed.

