Canada
May 12, 2017 10:40 am

Why aren’t kids getting the message? No nude photos!

Geoff Currier By Radio Host  Global News

A B.C. couple has been found guilty of assault with a weapon after spanking their 14-year-old daughter with a skipping rope and plastic hockey stick.

A A

Six boys in Bridgewater have pleaded guilty to distributing nude photos of teen girls on the internet. Why is it that despite all our warnings and pleas that teens aren’t getting the message that they shouldn’t be sharing these images? Geoff Currier talks to Signy Arnason of the Centre for Child Protection and parenting author Ann Douglas at 11:05 on 680 CJOB. Listen live at player.cjob.com
Report an error
Bridgewater
Child Protection
Internet
Nude
Photos
sharing
Teens

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News