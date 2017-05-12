Kate Middleton comforts crying boy during trip to Luxembourg

Kate Middleton’s usual regal charm appeared to be too much for one little boy, who burst into tears upon meeting the royal in Luxembourg on Thursday.

As part of a solo two-day trip, accompanied by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and Luxembourg’s Princess Stephanie, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen visiting a cycling-themed festival in Place de Clairefontaine, where she was greeted by an adorable young boy who became visibly overwhelmed and ran to his mother when meeting her.

Middleton joined in the celebrations in Luxembourg for the 150th anniversary of the 1867 Treaty of London, marking the country’s independence.

The mother of two looked sharp in a custom pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat as she also stopped by the capital city’s Musze d’Art Moderne to see a series of exhibitions by British artists Sir Tony Cragg and Darren Almond.

While part of the commemorations, the Duchess’ quick stop to Luxembourg has also been interpreted as an attempt to show strong ties between Britain and its neighbouring European communities as negotiations take place in the aftermath of Brexit.