Trial to begin in 2015 death of woman at central Edmonton apartment

A murder trial gets underway Friday in a 2015 death that a senior Edmonton homicide detective said was “one of the most horrific” scenes he had ever seen in his lengthy career.

Nadine Skow, 38, was found dead inside her apartment suite in the Central McDougall neighbourhood the morning of August 25, 2015. Silva Koshwal, 38, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

Police believe the suspect went to the apartment building and entered the wrong suite, where he was confronted by a woman. The woman told Global News she hit him with an umbrella and screamed and scared him off. It’s believed the suspect then went to Skow’s apartment, which she was scheduled to move out of that week.

Neighbours heard her screams, but nobody called police.

“They live in this building, they hear a lot of things and I hate to say it, but they almost get used to it,” EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said at the time. “So they feel they don’t want to bother us and we need to change that mindset. You want to bother the police, make the call and let us make that determination.”

Skow died of multiple stab wounds a day or two before her body was found, according to investigators, who said her co-workers found her after she failed to show up for work for several days.

Police said Skow and Koshwal were involved in a common-law relationship which ended about a year before her death.

Clark said the case appeared to be one of domestic violence and said by all accounts, Skow was a well-liked woman with close ties to family and no history of drugs or criminal activity.

“The scene (was) probably one of the most horrific I’ve seen in my career as a police officer and I’ve been to probably a few hundred murder scenes,” Clark said at the time.

Skow worked with the YWCA in Lethbridge before moving to Edmonton about five years before her death.

Her death was declared the city’s 13th homicide of 2015.

