Kelly Clarkson joins ‘The Voice’ as coach for Season 14

The Voice is loading up on some fresh talent for its upcoming seasons, with the latest addition to the show confirmed to be Kelly Clarkson.

On Wednesday, NBC announced that Clarkson’s fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson would be joining Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus in the show’s 13th season, set to air in the fall.

Clarkson is set to appear alongside Shelton and Levine in the upcoming 14th season, set to debut in January 2018, with NBC indicating that neither Cyrus nor Hudson will be returning for that season by adding in its announcement that “a fourth coach will be named at a later date.”

“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson said in the announcement. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Clarkson’s enthusiasm about joining the show is shared by executives at NBC.

“Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice.”

Clarkson’s new job presumably puts the end to recent rumours that she was in discussions to become a judge on ABC’s forthcoming revival of American Idol, which would have been fitting considering she became the show’s first-ever winner back in 2002.

Shelton took to Facebook to tease the official announcement, joined by none other than Clarkson herself. As they explain, The Voice had been after Clarkson to join the show for years, but the timing just hadn’t lined up until now.