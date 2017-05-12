Winnipeg Blue Bombers to fly First Nations youth to home games

Manitoba youth from northern communities will be able to take in Winnipeg Blue Bombers home game first hand this season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers partnered with Perimeter Aviation to help bring 50 youth from First Nations communities to enjoy a “VIP experience” at every home game.

“We’re thrilled to launch a program that will eliminate barriers for First Nations youth accessing positive experiences and opportunities,” President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Wade Miller said.

The youth will fly on a charter flight, have private transportation and pick-up at the Perimeter Winnipeg airport. They will also have reserved section of tickets at Investors Group Field with video board recognition, meals and snacks during the game and a meet and greet with the Bombers players on the field at the end of the game.

For evening games, the youth will stay in a hotel with chaperones.

Each game will bring youth from a different community. The communities involved in the 2017 season are: St. Theresa Point, Garden Hill, Red Sucker Lake, Wasagamack, Oxford House, God’s Lake Narrows, God’s River, Shamattawa, Norway House, Cross Lake, Sandy Lake, Lac Brochet, Tadoule Lake and Brochet.

“When I first heard about the youth having this opportunity to see a professional football team up close and personal, I thought what a positive event these young people will remember forever,” says Chief Ted Bland, Chairperson of Keewatin Tribal Council.

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols and fellow player ambassadors will also visit one of the communities.