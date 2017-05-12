Most Calgarians back new arena, as long as it does not affect taxes: survey

A new survey finds 60 per cent of Calgarians would support the building of a new arena, as long as it doesn’t increase taxes.

A group of eight city councillors released the results of the poll by Mainstreet Research on Thursday, as debate rages on about a potential replacement for the Saddledome.

Councillor Shane Keating said 50 per cent of people agreed that a replacement is needed, while 32 per cent disagreed. He went on to say that just 19 per cent believe that the Saddledome is fulfilling the needs of the city.

When it comes to those who support the building of the arena without an increase to taxes, Keating said it could be done a number of ways.

“That could be by providing land, using savings or some other mechanism,” he said.

The release of the survey comes after council voted overwhelmingly in favour of a “Plan B” option for a new rink in Victoria Park, over the initially proposed CalgaryNEXT project in the West Village.

But that doesn’t mean a blank cheque should be written, according to Councillor Ward Sutherland.

“People are willing to look at this in a different circumstance if the deal’s right for Calgarians,” Sutherland said Thursday. “We want a win-win situation here and it’s not one party against another.”

“It’s how to get an outcome that both parties can live with.”

Keating and others also alluded to how this isn’t an easy “yes or no” question to answer, as the variables can range, including the amount of taxpayer money involved and what facilities will be built.

In addition to Keating and Sutherland, the others in the group included Joe Magliocca, Jim Stevenson, Ray Jones, Andre Chabot, Diane Colley-Urquhart and Peter Demong.