May 12, 2017 8:57 am

Semi-truck crash in Delta claims 1 life

By Online News Producer  Global News

Delta Police on scene of the fatal crash Thursday night.

Shane MacKichan
One person has died in serious crash in Delta late Thursday night.

Police say at about 11 p.m., near River Road and Webster Road, a semi-truck went off the road and slammed into a hydro pole.

Investigators are still on scene collecting evidence. Power is out in the area and it could be a few more hours before it is restored.

Latest traffic updates

The road is expected to remain blocked off until later this morning.

