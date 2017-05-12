Semi-truck crash in Delta claims 1 life
One person has died in serious crash in Delta late Thursday night.
Police say at about 11 p.m., near River Road and Webster Road, a semi-truck went off the road and slammed into a hydro pole.
Investigators are still on scene collecting evidence. Power is out in the area and it could be a few more hours before it is restored.
The road is expected to remain blocked off until later this morning.
