Discover trees, butterflies, turtles and fish at Medway Community Day Saturday

Nature lovers across London are invited to get their hands dirty at Medway Valley on Saturday morning.

Friends of Medway Creek, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) and the City have teamed up to host the Medway Community Day in the area south of Sunningdale Road, east of Wonderland Road in north London.

“What it is is a way to get the community together and help do something good in the Medway environmentally significant area,” said Julie Welker, UTRCA community partnerships specialist.

“We’re really trying to promote families and anyone who walks through that area to come out.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

There will be tree planting, spreading milkweed seeds for Monarch butterflies, weeding turtle nests and electro-fishing.

“Our fish biologist will go in the water and she’s going to electro-shock the fish, which means they will be temporarily stunned,” said Welker.

“We’ll put them in a bucket of water so we can identify them. People are always amazed at what lives in that creek.”

Electro-fishing does not cause longterm damage to the fish, which are promptly returned to the water

Everyone is welcome.

Welker says it would be a good idea to wear rubber boots and bring gloves.

Limited parking is available at Medway Valley, with overflow parking available at Sunningdale Golf and Country Club.

For more information, visit the UTRCA website here.