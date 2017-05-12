Newfoundland man finds out he faces $15,000 in fines during traffic stop

One Newfoundland driver’s past caught up with him on Thursday and it’s going to hit his wallet.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the man owes $15,456 in outstanding fines.

The 28-year-old man was stopped by police in St. John’s when they found he had a number of outstanding fines.

He was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to transfer ownership, having a valid driver’s licence and operating without a valid insurance policy.