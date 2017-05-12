Crime
May 12, 2017 8:40 am

Newfoundland man finds out he faces $15,000 in fines during traffic stop

By The Canadian Press

Police in Newfoundland had to inform a man he had over $15,000 in fines on Thursday night

Global News
A A

One Newfoundland driver’s past caught up with him on Thursday and it’s going to hit his wallet.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the man owes $15,456 in outstanding fines.

The 28-year-old man was stopped by police in St. John’s when they found he had a number of outstanding fines.

He was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to transfer ownership, having a valid driver’s licence and operating without a valid insurance policy.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fine
Highway Traffic Act
Newfoundland News
Newfoundland Police
Outstanding fine
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News