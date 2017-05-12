Winnipeg bank robbed at knifepoint, suspects caught

WINNIPEG – Four people have been taken into custody after a Winnipeg bank was robbed Thursday.

Police say around 4:22 p.m. two men armed with knives entered the National Bank of Canada in St. Boniface in the 100 block of Provencher Blvd.

They were given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled. No one was hurt.

Police say four men were apprehended close by.