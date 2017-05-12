Crime
May 12, 2017 6:27 am
Updated: May 12, 2017 6:28 am

Winnipeg bank robbed at knifepoint, suspects caught

Winnipeg police say the National Bank of Canada at 179 Provencher Blvd. was robbed at knifepoint Thursday.

WINNIPEG – Four people have been taken into custody after a Winnipeg bank was robbed Thursday.

Police say around 4:22 p.m. two men armed with knives entered the National Bank of Canada in St. Boniface in the 100 block of Provencher Blvd.

They were given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled. No one was hurt.

Police say four men were apprehended close by.

