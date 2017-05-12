Crime
May 12, 2017 5:51 am
Updated: May 12, 2017 6:25 am

One dead, another injured after shooting in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel police investigate a fatal shooting in Brampton on May 12, 2017.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting in Brampton, Ont., late Thursday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at a townhouse complex near Hurontario Street and Highway 407.

Peel Region police say a 28-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim, a 24-year-old male, made his own way to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims, or what prompted the shooting.

Police continue to search for suspects.

-With a file from Global News
