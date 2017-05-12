Fighter jets to fly over area near Edmonton airport for training exercise

If you live at the southern edge of the city or near the Edmonton International Airport (EIA), you can hear airplanes quite often. But people living in those areas may hear some much louder noise overhead on Thursday and Friday as part of an air force training exercise.

On Thursday, the Department of National Defence (DND) said eight CF-18 Hornets based at 4 Wing Cold Lake will carry out parts of a fighter pilot course from EIA on those days.

“Patrons of the airport and residents in the area can expect to see the CF-18s taxiing and taking off, and may experience periods of increased noise,” DND said in a release.

The planes will operate out of EIA but most of the training will take place at a location several hundred kilometres outside Alberta’s capital.

DND said the reason the CF-18s were operating out of EIA is because the 4 Wing Cold Lake airfield is currently being cleared of debris ahead of the busy summer flying period.