May 11, 2017 11:47 pm

Manhunt underway after two people shot in Burnaby

Police surround a residential neighbourhood in Burnaby after two people were shot.

Police said a suspect has yet to be located after two people were shot in Burnaby Thursday evening.

Burnaby RCMP said the shooting, which they say was targeted, occurred near a residence at Broadway and Kingsford. According to witnesses, the male and female victims were taken to hospital.

At around 7 p.m., a heavy police presence filled the residential neighbourhood and closed Broadway to traffic. Police dogs were also at the scene.

Police said a description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Burnaby RCMP said more information will likely be released on Friday morning.

Global News