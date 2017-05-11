Manhunt underway after two people shot in Burnaby
A A
Police said a suspect has yet to be located after two people were shot in Burnaby Thursday evening.
Burnaby RCMP said the shooting, which they say was targeted, occurred near a residence at Broadway and Kingsford. According to witnesses, the male and female victims were taken to hospital.
At around 7 p.m., a heavy police presence filled the residential neighbourhood and closed Broadway to traffic. Police dogs were also at the scene.
Police said a description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Burnaby RCMP said more information will likely be released on Friday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.