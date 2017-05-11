Lethbridge police and ALERT looking to combat ‘significant’ property crime increase

Lethbridge police confirmed Thursday confirmed what many residents have known for some time: property crimes are on the rise. The police service also provided some staggering numbers.

Over the last three years, thefts have increased 33 per cent. In the same time period, break and enters are up by 43 per cent. The city has also seen a massive increase in stolen vehicles. Between Jan. 1 and May 3, 2017,139 vehicles were reported stolen – that’s a 113 per cent increase from a year ago.

The numbers are troubling, and the Lethbridge Police Service is taking action. LPS is joining forces with Lethbridge ALERT to start Project Street Sweeper in an effort to tackle the problem.

“We’re not increasing the resources, but we’re combining our resources… to target it together in uniform response,” Lethbridge ALERT Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said. “In order to try and attack and find the chronic offenders that are committing the majority of these crimes and bring them to justice, in hopes that it will reduce the crimes in our community.”

A downturn in the economy may be one reason for the property crime increase, and Walper believes the drug trade may be a factor as well.

“Property related crime is a spin-off in many cases of drug-related offences,” Walper said. “Drug users typically need to find funds to pay for their drugs to feed their habits.”

To help reduce the risk of being victimized, LPS and ALERT shared the following tips:

Never leave anything of value inside your vehicle in plain sight: cash (even small change for parking metres), electronics, sunglasses, clothing, fuel cards, etc. are all commonly targeted items

Always lock your vehicle and ensure the windows are up

Never leave an unattended vehicle running or with the keys inside, even if you will only be gone for a minute

Park in a garage or well-lit area

When you are working in your backyard, make sure the doors to your home are locked as you may not hear or see someone enter

Always keep bicycles, lawn mowers, tools, etc. in a locked shed or garage

Install motion-sensor lights at all entrances to your home and garage as criminals prefer to rely on the cover of darkness and a bright light coming on will often thwart a break-in

Walper also said this is not unique to Lethbridge; other communities in the province are also seeing an increase in property crimes. The hope is that Project Street Sweeper will make a real difference in Lethbridge.