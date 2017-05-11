Risk assessment says 54 per cent chance Hannah Leflar’s killer would re-offend

A risk assessment done on Hannah Leflar’s killer said there is a 54 per cent chance he would re-offend.

The Level of Service Inventory (LSI) is a risk assessment that looks at several factors to come up with a score on the likelihood of a re-offense.

Elizabeth Christoffel, a community youth worker, was called to the stand Thursday. Christoffel wrote the pre-sentence report, and met or spoken to the youth at least six times.

She testified the LSI score was based on a number of factors. Factors including criminal history, family life, substance abuse, education and employment, leisure and recreation, companions, and pro-criminal attitude are all considered.

READ MORE: Child psychiatrist believes Hannah Leflar’s killer has ‘psychopathic tendencies’

The youth didn’t have a criminal history or a history of substance abuse, something Christoffel called a strength and helped his score.

However, other factors – considered weaknesses – like lack of engagement in the school and lack of support in family life did not help.

The youth also “had a pro-criminal attitude”, citing there were “subtle hints about him rationalizing crime”, plus he had anti-social patterns that all played a role in the report.

Also spoke to his antisocial patterns and disengagement in school, had low self esteem. — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) May 11, 2017

IRCS Sentence not recommended

The court also heard testimony from the provincial IRCS coordinator, Jennifer Peterson.

IRCS or Intensive Rehabilitation Custody and Supervision is a treatment program offered to young offenders in jail – essentially a youth sentence.

Youths eligible for the IRCS sentence must be found guilty of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, or aggravated sexual assault. The youth must also have a mental health issue.

Peterson said risks are assessed and an intensive treatment plan is implemented, in an effort to reduce risk of violence in teens.

READ MORE: ‘Agreed statement of facts’ reveal events before and after Hannah Leflar’s death

Leflar’s killer was not considered a candidate for IRCS.

Peterson testified that the crux of the decision to not recommend him for the IRCS youth sentence was because they wouldn’t have been able to provide an appropriate treatment plan – a plan that would be an overall benefit to him.

Age also played a role in the decision. The youth, now 19-years-old, would be moved to an adult federal prison when he turns 20. The IRCS program would not be offered there.

As well, he was also not connecting with other youths and custody, and was not engaging in programs offered at the jail.

The defence disagreed with those notions, arguing the youth was making progress at the jail. He was awarded the “most improved male” award, and he also had paid chores. She argued there was a level of trust involved.

An adult sentence for a youth carries an automatic life sentence of 25 years, with no chance of parole for ten years.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for two weeks.