VIDEO: Over 40 baby geese slow down construction on Granville Island seawall

Road construction on Granville Island came to a halt on Thursday to make way for some mother geese and a few dozen goslings.

A Vancouver city worker had to play crossing guard to let at least three adult geese and over 40 goslings cross the the seawall just east of the Granville Street Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Not all the geese were quick to make the crossing, with a few stragglers taking up the rear after a little coaxing from the worker.

Vancouver resident Pamela Marie Ferman caught the adorable gaggle of geese on video as she stood nearby.

This is definitely not the first time geese or ducks have interrupted traffic in Vancouver. One duck and her ducklings caused temporary gridlock on Cambie Street in 2015 after making a trip across the road.

Then there was this miraculous video of a family of ducks trying to cross a busy Minnesotta highway, also in 2015. Somehow, the ducks made it to the other side alive after a real-life game of Frogger.

