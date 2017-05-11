SHAW offers free WiFi during flooding

As Okanagan residents cope with flooding, SHAW is making it easier for them to communicate.

The tele-communications company is opening the “shaw go wifi” network in Kelowna and Vernon for all residents and visitors to stay connected during what is a difficult time.

That gives everyone in those two cities full open access to the wi-fi network, regardless of whether they are Shaw Customers are not.

“Shaw Go WiFi” can be accessed by searching for all available WiFi connections on your smartphones, laptops, tablets, or mobile devices, and selecting the ShawOpen network.

A full list of Shaw Go WiFi locations can be found by clicking here or by downloading the Shaw Go WiFi Finder App.