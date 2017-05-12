Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, May 12, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Sunny breaks are possible in the wake of the cold front today, but the unstable nature of the weather pattern will keep a risk of showers or thundershowers in the forecast.

The weekend will remain unsettled with sunny breaks and a slight risk of showers. Weekend daytime highs will be in the mid to upper teens.

Today’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C

~ Duane/Wesla