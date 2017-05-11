Okanagan forecast

Thursday, May 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A cold front will move across the BC Southern Interior Thursday night and early Friday with showers and the risk of thundershowers under a flow from the south.

Breaks are possible on Friday in the wake of the cold front, but the unstable nature of the weather pattern will keep a risk of showers or thundershowers in the forecast.

The weekend will remain unsettled with sunny breaks and a slight risk of showers. Weekend daytime highs will be in the mid to upper teens.

Friday’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla