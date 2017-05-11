Alberta launches 2 online tools to map out energy savings in homes

The provincial government has created two new online tools that will walk Albertans through home energy savings – room by room.

Both interactive resources — Home Efficiency Tool and Learn About Lighting Tool — are available at efficiencyalberta.ca.

READ MORE: Alberta releases info on how consumers can get free energy efficient products

The first tool is an illustration of a home that walks users through each room of the house and allows them to click on items they could upgrade to a more energy efficient version.

The graphic also provides information on rebates connected to that appliance and its long-term savings.

At the end of the exercise, homeowners are given a list of their chosen improvements and a tally that shows how much money they’d save over one year.

READ MORE: Alberta government provides rebates of up to $3,500 for energy efficient homes

The second tool explains the pros and cons of different lighting options, including bulbs and energy efficient varieties. It compares how much power they use, how long they last and how much money they could potentially save you.

READ MORE: Alberta carbon tax kicks in: ‘It’s already here, we can’t do anything about it’

Both web pages showcase products available through Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program, which includes home-improvement rebates for windows, water heaters and insulation, online rebates for appliances and instant in-store rebates on a wide variety of products.