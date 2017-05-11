Richmond RCMP on the lookout for gutsy car thief

Police in Richmond are asking the public for help in identifying a car theft suspect.

Police believe the suspect has allegedly stolen or attempted to steal vehicles in two separate instances.

On March 24 shortly before 3 p.m., Richmond RCMP officers responded to the area of the 8300-block on Granville Ave.

A woman parked her black 2015 Honda CR-V in front of a convenience store where the suspect allegedly grabbed her car keys and attempted to drive away in her vehicle.

A passerby confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot a short distance to a nearby townhouse complex. Roughly three minutes later, the same suspect is alleged to have stolen a gray Honda CR-V.

As the suspect drove away, he allegedly hit the owner with her own vehicle. Luckily she was not seriously injured.

In addition to the suspect, the Richmond RCMP is searching for a gray 2013 Honda CR-V with British Columbia licence plate 102RWW.

The suspect is described as:

Fluent English speaking White or Asian male

25 to 30 years in age

180 cm (5’ 11”) tall with medium build

short dark hair, clean shaven face

wearing a black puffy jacket with a fur lined hood

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Anne-Marie Savard at Richmond RCMP 604-278-1212 or Crimestoppers.