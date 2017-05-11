Crime
Richmond RCMP on the lookout for gutsy car thief

By Paulina Wu Global News

Surveillance footage of the person of interest.

Richmond RCMP
Police in Richmond are asking the public for help in identifying a car theft suspect.

Police believe the suspect has allegedly stolen or attempted to steal vehicles in two separate instances.

On March 24 shortly before 3 p.m., Richmond RCMP officers responded to the area of the 8300-block on Granville Ave.

A woman parked her black 2015 Honda CR-V in front of a convenience store where the suspect allegedly grabbed her car keys and attempted to drive away in her vehicle.

A passerby confronted the suspect, who then fled on foot a short distance to a nearby townhouse complex. Roughly three minutes later, the same suspect is alleged to have stolen a gray Honda CR-V.

As the suspect drove away, he allegedly hit the owner with her own vehicle. Luckily she was not seriously injured.

In addition to the suspect, the Richmond RCMP is searching for a gray 2013 Honda CR-V with British Columbia licence plate 102RWW.

The suspect is described as:

  • Fluent English speaking White or Asian male
  • 25 to 30 years in age
  • 180 cm (5’ 11”) tall with medium build
  • short dark hair, clean shaven face
  • wearing a black puffy jacket with a fur lined hood

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Anne-Marie Savard at Richmond RCMP 604-278-1212 or Crimestoppers.

A forensic sketch of the suspect who needs identifying.

Richmond RCMP

