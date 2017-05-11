Auburn Drive students poised to ‘Reach For The Top’ for Nova Scotia

A group of students from Auburn Drive High School are getting ready to take on the country’s best and brightest at the Reach For The Top National Finals this month.

After capturing the provincial title on April 29, they earned the right to represent Nova Scotia on the national stage.

“It’s a huge, huge thing. I’m so proud of them,” said coach Marc Dalesandro.

“It’s very difficult to win this competition. You have to be sharp.”

“Reach For The Top” is Canada’s longest running academic quiz game with the first competition taking place in 1965.

READ MORE: Public provides feedback on future of Auburn Drive-Cole Harbour District schools

The students from Cole Harbour will get the chance to make their mark beginning May 26 in Toronto. They’ll be going head-to-head with about 15 other teams from across the country.

“It’s a big deal for our high school because we haven’t been there since 2008 ,” said team captain and Grade 12 student Armaan Dhillon.

Each team will be tested with a variety of topics ranging from politics to pop culture.

“I think we’re going to fare pretty well. I mean, we’ve still got a lot of practising to do, but I’m confident we can do well,” said team member Ethan Walker, adding he spends an hour each day on average scouring over various trivia categories.

Anyone wishing to assist with sponsorships can contact the school for more information.