As water levels rise in the Okanagan, so too does community spirit

Water giant Nestle is donating hundreds of cases of bottled water to residents in a north Okanagan community that’s under a boil water advisory.

“On behalf of the City of Enderby, I would like to extend a big thank you to Nestle for making this generous donation to our community,” Mayor Greg McCune said. “This water is really going to help out our residents, who have been absolutely amazing throughout this entire process.”

The boil water advisory went into effect on May 5 because of high river turbidity.

Nestle Waters Canada has donated over 2,000 cases of bottled water for customers of the City’s water system, which also serves Splatsin and Area F residents.

The donated water is available in the Russell Avenue parking lot (across from the IGA), and can be picked up by the public.

In order to ensure that there is enough to go around, city staff are asking residents to please only take what they need (1-2 cases depending on the number of people in the household).

Several of the local Enderby Lions Club members will be volunteering their time to deliver cases of water to those who are unable to make it to the pick-up location (i.e. elderly, those with mobility challenges, etc.).

If you or someone you know needs to have a case of water delivered, please contact JP at 250-308-9276 to arrange for delivery.