May 11, 2017 4:58 pm

Quebec floods: What schools are closed Friday, May 12?

Max Kalinowicz By Associate Producer  Global News

Residents use canoes to access their home Monday, May 8, 2017 in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec. Heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have so far flooded 2,426 residences in the province, forcing the evacuation of 1,520 people in almost 150 municipalities.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
School closures are becoming common as the Quebec floods persist, but as water levels recede, the list is starting to dwindle. Below are the closures for Friday, May 12.

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

The following schools will be closed:

  • Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
  • West Island Career Centre

The schools are being used as an emergency relief centre by the Red Cross and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open, but bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.

The following bus routes are cancelled:

  • 46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy
  • 28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School
  • 30, 32, 33, 406, and 407 to Terry Fox Elementary School
  • 29 to John Rennie High School
  • 35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)

The following schools will be closed:

  • Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary
  • Saint-Gérard Elementary

The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Jonathan-Wilson Elementary will not have bus services.

Bus services and shuttles are also cancelled for students who live on Île-Bizard.

