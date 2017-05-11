Quebec floods: What schools are closed Friday, May 12?

School closures are becoming common as the Quebec floods persist, but as water levels recede, the list is starting to dwindle. Below are the closures for Friday, May 12.

Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)

The following schools will be closed:

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School

West Island Career Centre

The schools are being used as an emergency relief centre by the Red Cross and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open, but bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.

The following bus routes are cancelled:

46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy

28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School

30, 32, 33, 406, and 407 to Terry Fox Elementary School

29 to John Rennie High School

35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)

The following schools will be closed:

Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary

Saint-Gérard Elementary

The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Jonathan-Wilson Elementary will not have bus services.

Bus services and shuttles are also cancelled for students who live on Île-Bizard.