Quebec floods: What schools are closed Friday, May 12?
School closures are becoming common as the Quebec floods persist, but as water levels recede, the list is starting to dwindle. Below are the closures for Friday, May 12.
Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB)
The following schools will be closed:
- Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School
- West Island Career Centre
The schools are being used as an emergency relief centre by the Red Cross and the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
All other Lester B. Pearson schools are open, but bus transportation may experience delays due to flooded streets and detours.
The following bus routes are cancelled:
- 46, 49, 307, 404, 406, and 501 to Kingsdale Academy
- 28 and 42 to St. Charles Elementary School
- 30, 32, 33, 406, and 407 to Terry Fox Elementary School
- 29 to John Rennie High School
- 35, 37, 404, and 502 to Riverdale High School
Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB)
The following schools will be closed:
- Saint-Geneviève Ouest Elementary
- Saint-Gérard Elementary
The school board warns that bus routes will also be delayed and Jonathan-Wilson Elementary will not have bus services.
Bus services and shuttles are also cancelled for students who live on Île-Bizard.
