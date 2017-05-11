More bad news for Calgary Stampeders’ offensive line

Free agent Derek Dennis jumped ship to the Rider nation. Shane Bergman hurt his knee during an off-season workout and now former first-round pick Karl Lavoie has announced he is done. He has retired.

Stamps offensive lineman Karl Lavoie has decided to retire from the #CFL pic.twitter.com/hbpFamFmeb — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 11, 2017

After two injury-plagued seasons and two major knee injuries, Lavoie obviously felt it was time to move on.

These developments will likely force the Stampeders to start with two internationals on the offensive line.

“That’s obviously an option we will have to explore,” said team president and general manager John Hufnagel.

“We have Randy Richards and Ucambre Williams as hold-overs from last season and there will be three more internationals from our mini-camps. We will have good competition at the position.”

In another development, the Stampeders will also move defensive lineman Quinn Smith to a full-time offensive lineman.

However, Smith is still recovering from an injury and will likely not be able to play until Labour Day.

Defensive lineman Junior Turner is another player who will not be available until Labour Day, meaning 2017 first-round draft pick Randy Colling will have a very good opportunity to earn a starting spot in training camp.