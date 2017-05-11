5 arrested in Russia as they called for an investigation into Chechen detentions of gay men

MOSCOW – Several activists were detained in Moscow on Thursday as they prepared to submit signatures they have collected to protest arbitrary detentions and torture of gay men in Chechnya.

The anti-gay abuse first was reported in April by the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which said about 100 suspected gay men were rounded up and tortured, and at least three were killed.

READ MORE: Russia can’t confirm violence against gay men in Chechnya, Putin spokesperson says

The Associated Press separately interviewed two Chechen men who spoke of torture and corroborated the reports.

LGBT activist Igor Yasin said five people were detained Thursday outside the Prosecutor General’s Office as they brought about 2 million signatures to protest the treatment of gay people in the predominantly Muslim region in Russia’s south.

WATCH: Canada should offer emergency visas to gay men from Chechnya: LGBT group

The New York-based civic group Avaaz, which helped collect the signatures worldwide, said in a statement that one of the people detained in the morning was an Italian activist.

READ MORE: IKEA stops Russian magazine due to law banning promotion of same-sex values to minors

Avaaz’s campaign director, Bert Wander, described the detentions as a “blatant attempt by Russia to intimidate those standing up for gay people (which) will only draw more global attention to the horrors unfolding in Chechnya.”

President Vladimir Putin last week assured the country’s human rights ombudswoman that he would speak with law enforcement officials about the reported torture of gay men.

Tatyana Moskalkova, the ombudswoman, has asked for a taskforce to be formed to investigate the treatment of gays in Chechnya.